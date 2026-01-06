Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Schools Closed Amid Severe Cold Wave, IMD Issues Dense Fog Warning

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: After witnessing better AQI and clear sky in the first week of 2026, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cold wave is expected to grip the national capital from January 6 (Tuesday). As per the latest weather report, the minimum temperature dropped sharply by 4.5 degrees Celsius, settling at 6.5 degrees Celsius, which is below the seasonal average.
Taking cognizance of the changing weather pattern, the IMD has issued cold wave conditions for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from January 6 to 9; eastern Rajasthan from January 6 to 10; western Rajasthan from January 8 to 10; Chhattisgarh from January 6 to 8; and Jharkhand on January 6 and 7. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates.
