Delhi Weather Alert LIVE UPDATES: New Year Starts With 'Very Poor' AQI, IMD Forecasts Heavy Fog And Light Rain; Flight Ops Disrupted

Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: The national capital recorded its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday. According to the latest updates, the AQI remained 'very poor' on the first day of 2026.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a generally cloudy sky for Thursday, with a possibility of very light to light rain at isolated places. The weather office also warned of moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours, along with cold day conditions at isolated places. Notably, Wednesday was the coldest day recorded in Delhi since 2019. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates on weather reports.
