Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: National Capital Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India, Temperatures To Dip Further

Delhi Weather Updates LIVE: Delhi experienced very light rain and drizzle at a few isolated locations in the past 24 hours.

Delhi Weather LIVE UPDATES: After light rain on the first day of 2026, the national capital is now bracing for chilled mornings. According to the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Delhi is expected to face a dip in temperature on January 2. As per the forecast, on New Year, the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR stood at 10.6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature stood at 17.3 degrees Celsius. Experts have also stated that the temperature will drop further in the capital, with the mercury likely to fall to eight degrees Celsius (minimum) and 16 degrees Celsius (maximum). Stay tuned with us for all the live weather updates.

