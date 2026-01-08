live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Cold Wave Intensifies; Noida Schools Closed - Check Full Forecast

Delhi Weather Updates LIVE: A biting cold wave has tightened its grip on Delhi-NCR, prompting a yellow alert for cold, dense fog. While temperatures continue to fall under icy winds, air pollution remains major concern in several parts of capital.

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: Bone-chilling cold wave conditions continue to grip northern India, with temperatures plunging below 3 C. Taking cognizance of the worsening weather situation, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Delhi on 'yellow alert' for Thursday (January 8) - cautioning the residents to stay indoors.

The IMD forecasted dense fog to engulf the city, with minimum temperature falling down to 6 C. Due to the cold wave, schools up to Class 8 in Noida have been closed until January 10 as a precautionary measure. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates from around the county.

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR WEATHER ALERTS