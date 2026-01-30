live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Rain, Fog Warning; Delhi-NCR Braces For 3 Days Of Wintry Weather - See Forecast

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: As per IMD forecasts, Delhi-NCR will see continuous rainfall on January 31, February 1 and February 2. Scroll down to know what doctor's suggest you to do right now to stay safe and protected.

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that Delhi-NCR will witness winter spell again this week. IMD warned that weekend rain will lead to a drop in temperatures, an increase in cold conditions, and the possibility of dense fog at several places. Cloudy skies and reduced visibility are also expected during this period. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

