live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR Schools Closed On Monday? IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Dense Fog; AQI Slips Into Severe Category At 439 | Check Forecast

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR's air quality slipped into the severe range, prompting GRAP Stage IV curbs. Schools may shift to hybrid classes or will be shut, as authorities consider further emergency pollution measures.

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Poor AQI and dense fog have once again gripped the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi woke up to a haze-filled sky and low visibility, with air quality remaining in the poor to very poor category, raising health concerns for residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Taking cognizance of the situation, authorities have imposed GRAP Stage IV in Delhi-NCR. GRAP Stage IV is the strictest level of pollution control, activated when AQI enters the 'Severe+' range. Under these measures, authorities are instructed to enforce all existing restrictions under Stages I, II and III, along with emergency actions. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST NEWS