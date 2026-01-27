live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms Today As IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Mercury To Dip Below 3°C

Delhi weather alert today: What will be the Temperature in the national capital region on Tuesday (27-01-2026)? Check latest IMD forecast and follow essential tips to stay safe as the weather changes.

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: After a brief respite from cold wave, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR. The warning comes even as air quality in the capital deteriorated again after a brief improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI recorded at 281 at 7.30 am on Tuesday, placing it in the 'poor' category. As per IMD, the current weather situation is happening due to an intense Western Disturbance is influencing weather conditions over north India. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI alerts.

