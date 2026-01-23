live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Cold Wave To Return? Thunderstorm, Rain Alert For Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana; Gusty Winds, Hailstorm Likely In THESE States - Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Weather LIVE: IMD has also warned of thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning across several regions today. Wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Delhi-NCR and several parts of north India, warning of thunderstorms and rainfall. As per the weather forecast, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are also likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Experts have urged everyone to remain cautious as weather conditions may change quickly over the next few hours. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

