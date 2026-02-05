live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Hill Snowfall Worsens Chill; IMD Flags Severe 48 Hours Ahead - Check Forecast

Delhi-NCR Weather Update Today: Due to a western disturbance over North India, Delhi-NCR and several other states are on alert for rain, hailstorms, and heavy snowfall in the hills. Dense fog and cold winds are expected to disrupt daily life.

Delhi Weather Updates: Delhi residents woke up to "poor" air quality on Thursday morning, even as weather conditions remained largely stable across the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog during the early hours of February 5, accompanied by steady surface winds. "Mainly clear sky. Sustained surface winds (speed 10-20 kmph). Shallow fog at many places with moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 21 C to 23 C and 08 C to 10 C respectively. The minimum temperature will near normal and the maximum temperatures will near normal over Delhi," IMD said in its latest weather bulletin. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

