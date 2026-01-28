live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Cold Wave Returns, IMD Activates Red Alert Across Delhi-NCR For Rain, Thunderstorm | Check Weather Forecast

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky with spells of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the early morning to forenoon hours

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The national capital and nearby regions woke up to chilled morning and cold wave on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and yellow alerts for heavy rain and gusty winds until January 28. The intense conditions are expected to disrupt daily life, with waterlogged streets, power outages, and significant flight delays at the city's airports. Residents are advised to take precautions - With sudden shift in weather conditions, experts have warned of surge in seasonal flu cases. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI alerts.

