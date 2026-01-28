Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: The national capital and nearby regions woke up to chilled morning and cold wave on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and yellow alerts for heavy rain and gusty winds until January 28. The intense conditions are expected to disrupt daily life, with waterlogged streets, power outages, and significant flight delays at the city's airports. Residents are advised to take precautions - With sudden shift in weather conditions, experts have warned of surge in seasonal flu cases. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI alerts.
