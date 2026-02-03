live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Cold Wave Intensifies as Dense Fog Grips Capital, Coldest February in 4 Years; IMD Issues Yellow Alert - Check Forecast

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: According to the Met Department, the rain spell could continue from Jan 31 to Feb 2 due to a western disturbance. Strong winds at 30-40 km/h are expected.

Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: The national capital woke up to dense fog and an intensified cold wave on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for very dense to dense fog across the Delhi-NCR region. Despite the weather conditions, air quality showed slight improvement this morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the 'moderate' category. However, data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated that AQI levels across the region ranged from moderate to poor. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

