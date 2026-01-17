live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Cold Wave Eases, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Fog; Air Quality Deteriorates To GRAP 3 Levels

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts across several states as a severe winter cold wave and dense fog continue to disrupt life in northern and central regions.

Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR is set to see gradual relief from the intense cold wave this weekend, according to the latest weather report. Saturday will remain overcast, with temperatures ranging between 46 F and 72 F. The IMD has warned that moderate fog is likely during the morning hours, though light winds of around 1 mph are expected to keep conditions stable. Cold mornings will persist, but daytime temperatures will feel noticeably warmer despite the cloud cover. Meanwhile, hospitals across Delhi-NCR have reported a steady 25% rise in respiratory cases for the weekend forecast. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and learn life-saving tips to stay safe in such harsh weather conditions.

