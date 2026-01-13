Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: Schools Closed as Cold Wave Intensifies, Delhi Shivers At 3.2°C In Coldest Morning in 3 Years; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Delhi Weather Updates: Delhi shivers at 3.2 C for the fourth consecutive day. As per the IMD logs, the national capital is expected to witness such harsh weather conditions for the next 48 hours - with no respite from the cold waves. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, had last recorded a lower temperature than this on Jan 18, 2023, at 2.6 degrees C. Taking cognizance of the situation, IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi-NCR region to ensure people follow proper safety rules to stay safe.
Meanwhile, sudden drop in temperature has also led to a surge in respiratory illnesses across the North India. In the last few days, hospitals have logged several cases of viral infections, respiratory issues and flu infections. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather alerts and tips from experts to beat the odds.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information