Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: Schools Closed as Cold Wave Intensifies, Delhi Shivers At 3.2°C In Coldest Morning in 3 Years; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Delhi Weather Updates: National capitals shivers at 3 C, many area reports 0.6 C temperature - first time in over 20 years. Scroll down to know what is the latest weather alert and how you can stay safe.

Delhi Weather Updates: Delhi shivers at 3.2 C for the fourth consecutive day. As per the IMD logs, the national capital is expected to witness such harsh weather conditions for the next 48 hours - with no respite from the cold waves. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, had last recorded a lower temperature than this on Jan 18, 2023, at 2.6 degrees C. Taking cognizance of the situation, IMD has issued a yellow alert in Delhi-NCR region to ensure people follow proper safety rules to stay safe.

Meanwhile, sudden drop in temperature has also led to a surge in respiratory illnesses across the North India. In the last few days, hospitals have logged several cases of viral infections, respiratory issues and flu infections. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather alerts and tips from experts to beat the odds.

