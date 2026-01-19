live

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: Delhi-NCR Schools Closed Today? Cold Wave Intensifies as AQI Crosses 450; IMD Issues Fog Warning - Check Forecast - Safety Tips For Kids

Delhi Weather Updates: Are schools closed in Delhi -NCR? The Air Quality Index (AQI) around AIIMS Hospital stands at 443-447, falling into the 'Severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Scroll down to know safety measures to take right now.

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE Updates: On Monday, the national capital woke up to toxic air and biting cold as the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday breached the 450 mark, plunging the capital's pollution levels into the 'severe' category. A concoction of severe cold wave combined with dense fog reduced visibility and worsened breathing conditions, prompting the IMD to issue a Yellow Alert. According to the health officials, in the last few weeks, hospitals across the country have noted a steep surge in patients coming with severe eye irritation, coughing, and breathlessness. With temperatures dipping sharply, parents are anxiously searching for updates on "Delhi schools closed today?" While an official statement on this is still awaited, parents are urged to follow safety tips to keep their kids safe from such harsh weather conditions. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI alerts.

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES