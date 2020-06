To increase testing and provide results faster, Delhi will start conducting COVID-19 tests via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from today (Thursday). Also, COVID-19 testing rates have been fixed at Rs 2,400 based on the suggestion of a high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The committee was led by Niti Aayog member V.K. Paul. Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi government, where it was decided to double COVID-19 testing in Delhi. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that Delhi would be given priority for the Rapid Antigen kits and said that 169 COVID-19 testing centres would become operation in the national capital from June 18.

Health surveys done in Delhi’s containment zones

The Ministry also announced a slew of decisions taken to contain the spread of the viral disease in Delhi. According to MHA, 16,618 test samples were collected between June 15-16 as against the daily collection of 4,000-4,500 samples witnessed before this period. Reports of 6,510 samples have already arrived, and the remaining will be received on Thursday, it said.

The Home Ministry further stated that health surveys have been started to improve contact mapping in Delhi’s containment zones. There are 242 containment zones in national capital with a population of 2,30,466 people. Out of this total population, health survey of 1,77,692 people has been conducted between 15-16 June and remaining will be covered by 20 June, MHA stated.

The development comes days after the ICMR wrote a letter to the Union Health Ministry calling for “ramping up testing for COVID-19 in Delhi containment zones and hospitals in Delhi by use of rapid antigen detection test.”

Delhi to get world’s largest COVID-19 makeshift hospital

The Delhi government is also in process to transform South Delhi’s Radha Soami Spiritual Centre into a COVID-19 facility, and it is probably going to be the world’s COVID-19 care facility. It would be as large as over 22 football fields and have over 200 halls and 10,000 beds. As many as 50 patients will be treated in one hall. The centre located on the Delhi-Haryana border will also provide accommodation for doctors. The new makeshift hospital is expected to be ready for the treatment of the patients by the end of this month.

5-star hotels to become COVID-19 treatment centres

The Delhi government has reportedly attached Taj Mansingh hotel, in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for turning it into a COVID-19 treatment centre. As per media reports, the hotel has been directed to place all its rooms at the disposal of the hospital. The hotel is apparently under renovation. North-West district magistrate Sandeep Mishra has also issued an order for attaching five 5-star hotels in the district to hospitals in the area. As per the order, Hotel Crowne Plaza in Rohini has been attached to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh; City Park Hotel in Pitampura to Santom Hospital in Prashant Vihar; Hotel Ramada in Pitampura and Khosla Hospital in Shalimar Bagh to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh; Seven Seas Hotel in Rohini to Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Rohini; and Hotel LA in Pitampura to Jaipur Golden Hospital, Rohini.