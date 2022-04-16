Covid Cases In Delhi More Than Doubled In Last One Week, Hospitals Advised To Remain Alert

The national capital has been witnessing a rise Covid cases for the last few days. With 366 new Covid cases reported on Friday, Delhi's daily Covid count has more than doubled in the last one week, as per the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

However, for the third consecutive day, no Covid related death was reported in the national capital. The city's overall Covid death toll remains static at 26,158.

At 366, the city's positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent on Friday, witnessing over two-fold rise from April 8, when the city reported 146 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent.

On Thursday, the city registered a total of 325 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. This was the highest number of fresh cases in 40 days.

The number of home isolation cases has also been on the rise for the last few days. According to the health bulletin, the number of home isolation cases rose to 685 on Friday from 574 on Thursday.

Govt asks officials to keep an eye on the Covid surge

Talking to media, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and all hospitals have been advised to remain alert.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Delhi government said that officials have been instructed to keep an eye on the surge of the fresh Covid cases. It also informed that about 37,000 Covid beds and 10,594 Covid ICU beds have been prepared in the state. Further, if the infection spreads, the government is planning to increase 100 oxygen beds in every civic ward within two weeks. In addition, there are plans to prepare 65,000 beds to avoid the shortage of beds in an emergency situation, the govt noted in the statement.

The statement added that Delhi has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant.

The Delhi government on Friday also announced that precaution doses of Covid vaccines will be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals soon.