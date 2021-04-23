The COVID-19 scenario in the India is at a critical juncture and the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital is on the verge of collapse. Hospitals have run out of ICU and ventilator beds many hospitals have announced that they are out of oxygen which is needed for most COVID-19 patients. Relatives crowd the hospitals in the city either waiting for a bed or for news of admitted patients. There seems to be chaos everywhere. In the midst of all this there seems no respite for Delhi from the novel coronavirus as it recorded the highest-ever daily death toll at