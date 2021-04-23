The COVID-19 scenario in the India is at a critical juncture and the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital is on the verge of collapse. Hospitals have run out of ICU and ventilator beds, many hospitals have announced that they are out of oxygen, which is needed for most COVID-19 patients. Relatives crowd the hospitals in the city either waiting for a bed or for news of admitted patients. There seems to be chaos everywhere. In the midst of all this, there seems no respite for Delhi from the novel coronavirus as it recorded the highest-ever daily death toll at 306, while equally alarmingly, the city’s positivity rate stood at 36.24 per cent. This means that every third person who underwent the COVID-19 test was infected, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin late on Thursday. A total of 72,208 samples were tested, out of which 26,169 people were found infected. The number of active cases stands at 91,618, as on Thursday. Also Read - 100 Sikh Pilgrims Returning From Pakistan After Baisakhi Test Positive For COVID-19

More than 25,000 new cases every day

As per the report, a total of 19,609 Covid-19 infected patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery so far 8,51,537 in the national capital. With the latest deaths, Delhi's cumulative death toll rose to 13,193. Delhi has been logging over 25,000 cases for days now. The huge numbers have converted its hospitals to battle zones where for the last three days, the doctors have been fighting to save patients amid a massive shortage of beds and most crucially, oxygen.

Oxygen scarcity creates panic among relatives of patients

Outside many hospitals, desperate relatives of patients could be seen waiting, many in tears, appealing for a bed and treatment for their loved ones. Since morning, several private hospitals in Delhi said they ran out of oxygen, and two approached the High Court for relief. Late in the evening, the Delhi government listed several hospitals which were completely out of supplies even as other hospitals flagged shortages to press and on social media.

