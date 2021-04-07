The COVID-19 surge in India has the authorities worried and restrictions are being put in place to stop the disease from spreading uncontrollably. The situation is grim in Maharashtra with hospitals being filled to capacity and daily new cases continuing to show an alarming upward trend. But the situation in the national capital New Delhi is also turning grim. The city recorded 5100 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is its highest single day tally this year taking the total numbers up to 685062 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry Delhi is one of the 10 districts