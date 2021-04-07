The COVID-19 surge in India has the authorities worried and restrictions are being put in place to stop the disease from spreading uncontrollably. The situation is grim in Maharashtra with hospitals being filled to capacity and daily new cases continuing to show an alarming upward trend. But the situation in the national capital New Delhi is also turning grim. The city recorded 5,100 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is its highest single day tally this year, taking the total numbers up to 6,85,062 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi is one of the 10 districts which is most severely affected by the COVID-19 resurgence. The list contains seven districts from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. Also Read - Face Masks, Ventilated Room Or Social Distancing: Experts Reveal What Works Best Against COVID-19

Positivity rate in national capital 4.93 per cent

According to Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, the national capital reported 5,100 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 4.93 per cent. A total of 103,453 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, including 69,667 RT-PCR tests and 33,786 Rapid Antigen tests. This is the highest so far this year. Also Read - IPL 2021: 14 Members From IPL Broadcast Bio-Bubble Test COVID-19 Positive

17,332 active cases in Delhi

The Delhi government’s health bulletin also said that, at present, Delhi has 17,332 active cases. Out of these, 8,871 patients have been placed in home isolation. With 17 more deaths getting reported on Tuesday, Delhi’s Covid death toll rose to 11,113. On a positive note, 2,340 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,56,617. Also Read - Night Curfew In Delhi Till April 30 To Contain 4th Wave of COVID-19: What's Allowed And What's Not

Steep surge in just 3 weeks

In view of this surge in cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with immediate effect, which will continue till April 30. Delhi has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases for the last three weeks. On April 5, it reported 3,548 new cases, 4,033 on April 4, 3,567 on April 3 and 3,594 cases on April 2.

Night curfew rules

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am on the recommendation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). But, to avoid inconvenience and ensure that essential services do not get affected by the decision, exemptions are given in certain categories. There will also be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movement. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Apart from these, people associated with Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services will also be allowed after getting e-pass.

How to get an e-pass?

You will need an e-pass to move around at night. If you fall under any of the exempted category, here’s how you can get on.

Visit the Delhi Government’s official e-pass website – https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

Enter all the mentioned details.

After filling the form, you will receive a QR enabled exemption on the given mobile number or email-ID.

E-pass must be downloaded and shown when asked by the police in the city or at the state borders during night curfew.

(With inputs from IANS)