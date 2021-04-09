As the country is witnessing a huge spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all the schools in the national capital will remain closed for all classes till further orders due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote: “Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders.” Here’s the tweet. Also Read - Maharashtra Weekend Lockdown Starts: COVID-19 Cases Likely To Cross 1.1 Mn By Apr 30

Night Curfew Imposed In Delhi Amid COVID-19 Surge

This comes two days after the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30, after reports that many people were holding parties and social gatherings.

The national capital has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Thursday, the daily case count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year. The Delhi government had last week announced that students of any classes will not be called to the school in the new academic session.

However, class 10 and class 12 students who are due to appear in board exams in May-June were going to school with the consent of their parents. Delhi had recorded 7,437 COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people had died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157.

In the last week of March, when cases had started to spiral up in the country, the Union health ministry had said the new “double mutant” variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in Delhi, Maharashtra, and some other places in addition to the three “variants of concern” — first noticed in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil — that have been found in at least 18 states and union territories.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, the highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Ten States Show Steep Rise In Daily Cases

Ten states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 per cent of the new infections. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases.

India’s total active caseload has increased to 9,79,608 and now comprises 7.50 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net incline of 69,289 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 73.24 per cent of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)