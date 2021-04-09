As the country is witnessing a huge spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all the schools in the national capital will remain closed for all classes till further orders due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Taking to Twitter Arvind Kejriwal wrote: Due to rising cases of COVID-19 schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders.” Here’s the tweet. कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल (सरकारी प्राइवेट सहित) सभी क्लासेज के लिए अगले आदेश तक बंद किए जा रहे हैं। —