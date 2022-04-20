Delhi Schools To Be Closed? DDMA To Hold Crucial Meeting Today Amid Cases Surge In Delhi

COVID restrictions to come back to Delhi? Amid a spike in cases, the DDMA has decided to hold a crucial meeting today to discuss the current situation in the state and precautions that are needed to be taken.

Amid a steady spike in the daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to hold a crucial meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss the precautions that the city can take at the moment in order to not let the virus spread further. According to the officials, DDMA is likely to take a call on reimposing the fine for not wearing face masks in public places. The meeting will be chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor at 12.30 pm.

DDMA's Crucial Meet Today

The committee will also take a call on the hybrid model of education-- online and offline classes -- for schools. In the last few days, several schools across Delhi-NCR were asked to shut down following a surge in cases among the students and the teachers. In the meeting, the DDMA will decide on how to function the schools in the city, as the threat of the fourth COVID wave looms large in the national capital.

4th COVID Wave In Delhi?

After fighting COVID for over two years, India was finally seeing a drop in cases. However, the situation is going back to the same. Delhi is currently witnessing a surge in cases. In the last 24 hours, the city logged 632 fresh cases on Tuesday. Delhi's sudden spike in COVID cases has worried many across the country. Apart from the national capital, many other NCR districts have also been witnessing a spike. On Tuesday, the Gurugram authorities also reported a surge in the city's daily cases. Speaking to the media, the Gurugram administration said, "We are again witnessing a surge in Covid cases in April. Daily we are reporting nearly 200 cases. On Monday, the district reported 198 cases. The positivity rate is also up from 1.62 per cent in March to 5.97% on Monday. Nearly 15 per cent of cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us."

Taking cognizance of the deteriorating condition in the city, schools authorities have been asked to follow COVID safety rules. Health officials have issued a fresh advisory for the school kids. Here is what the new guideline says:

Masks are mandatory. Schools have been asked to keep the premises well sanitized. School authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected. Social distancing is a must. All the students and teachers must follow Covid appropriate behaviour. No symptomatic child should be allowed in the school. If a child is tested positive, they must be isolated for seven days at home and testing of suspected close contacts be done.

(With inputs from agencies)

