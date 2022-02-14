Delhi Schools Reopening: Classes Resumes For Nursery Kids, Check COVID-19 Guidelines And Precautions To Be Followed

DDMA and the Ministry of Education released guidelines for schools, colleges, and universities to follow after the schools reopen for physical classes. Check details HERE.

In the wake of a sharp and steady fall in the daily COVID infection numbers in the national capital, the state government decided to reopen the schools and allow physical classes for the students of nursery to class 8 from February 14 (today). All the schools and educational institutes were asked to shut down after the detection of the Omicron variant, a highly mutated version of the COVID-19 virus in the country. However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted the review meeting on February 4, 2022, after cases started declining in the state.

COVID-19 Guidelines To Be Followed

The Ministry of Education conducted a review and allowed schools, colleges, and universities to reopen as long as COVID safety protocols are being followed by all. DDMA and the Ministry of Education released guidelines for schools, colleges, and universities to follow after the schools reopen for physical classes. Check details HERE:

All the teachers are required to be fully vaccinated. Teachers who are not vaccinated will not be allowed on campus. School authorities need to monitor proper sanitization and cleanliness of the premises. Wearing masks during school hours is mandatory for all (teachers, staff, and students). Social distancing is a must. Maintaining at least 6 feet distance between students in the seating plan (in the staff rooms, office area, assembly hall, and other common areas). Students need to keep in mind the hand sanitization part. Proper precautions must be taken during lunch and break time. Flexible, staggered, and reduced timings for different classes. Schools have also been asked not to conduct or undertake any events in the school premises where social distancing is not possible.

The Delhi government has directed schools to prioritise the 'well-being' of the students for the first two weeks once they return.

COVID-19 Situation In Delhi

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 804 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent. With this, the national capital's coronavirus case count increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072.

(With inputs from Agencies)

