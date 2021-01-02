The Delhi government on Saturday announced free COVID-19 vaccine doses to people in the capital city and ensured the inoculation of one lakh people on a regular basis soon after it receives it from the Centre. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain made the announcement while reviewing the dry run of the COVID vaccination process at the Daryaganj dispensary in Central Delhi. The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost to people in Delhi the Minister said adding that the Delhi government has made preparations to vaccinate 1 lakh people in a day. Delhi ready to vaccinate 1 lakh people