Delhi Reports First COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1 Case, India's Total Tally Rise To 4,093

Delhi: India is back to the grip of deadly coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country has seen a sharp surge in daily COVID-19 cases. In the latest development, the officials have informed that the national capital has reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1. With nine fresh cases reported today, the tally of the active cases in Delhi is now 35. A 28-year-old man, having comorbidities, has also died, with Covid not being the primary reason, the officials told news agency PTI.
COVID-19 JN.1 variant is the current dominant strain in the country, driving most of the cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has named this strain as a 'Variant of Concern' (VOC), and is constantly tracking the changes.
In the last 24 hours, India has logged 412 fresh Covid cases, taking India's active cases tally to 4,093, the Health Ministry stated on Wednesday. As per the data, one of the worst-hit states at the moment, Karnataka has registered three new fatalities and Gujarat took the death toll due to the viral disease to 5,33,340, as per the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
At present, India's Covid case tally stands at 4,50,10,189, whereas the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 percent, according to the ministry's website. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent.
