Delhi Reports 7th Monkeypox Case As 24-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive

The national capital logged the 7th case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus on Monday. A 24-year-old female of Nigerian origin has tested positive.

Health News LIVE | Delhi has confirmed the 7th case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus. According to the reports, a 24-year-old female of Nigerian origin has tested positive. With this case, the total number of monkeypox cases in India reached 12. The infected woman is currently receiving treatment at Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital. Speaking to the media, Dr Vineet Rehlan, nodal officer for monkeypox cases and professor of dermatology at LNJP, said the patient has been living in India for the last four months and had visited the hospital with symptoms such as fever, sore throat and blisters.

Monkeypox virus belongs to the group of viruses from the smallpox virus family. The virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease and is usually transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

