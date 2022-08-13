Delhi reports 5th Monkeypox Case, Woman With Recent Travel History Tests Positive

The national capital logged its 5th case of the monkeypox virus on Saturday. According to the reports, a 22-year-old African woman tested positive for the infection. The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago. Officials have also said that the woman is currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP), Delhi. She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection.

Earlier, when Delhi reported 4 cases of the infection, the state government implemented strict isolation rules for the patients testing positive for the virus. The Delhi government has also directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms each for the management of monkeypox cases.

The first case of Monkeypox in Delhi was confirmed on July 24, while the country's first-ever case was reported on July 14 in Kerala's Kollam district.

