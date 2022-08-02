Delhi Reports 3rd Monkeypox Case, 8 In India So Far: Experts Warn of New Symptoms

Delhi reported another monkeypox case on Tuesday, the third case of the viral disease in the national capital so far.

The national capital on Tuesday reported the 3rd monkeypox case in the state. This comes hours after the city logged its second infection. As of now, the country has reported a total of 8 cases of monkeypox. According to the officials, the infected man is admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital.

Taking cognizance of the situation, Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said that a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines. "Till date eight cases of the disease have been detected in India, out of which five have foreign travel history," Mr Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, the national capital logged the second case of the virus infection when a 35-year-old foreigner in Delhi with no recent history of travel tested positive. According to the reports, the infected patient is an African national who has no history of any foreign travel. Talking about the symptoms that the man is suffering from, the doctors said that he has had skin blisters and fever for the last 5 days. "The man is admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital. Some of the symptoms he is currently suffering from are blisters and high fever," doctors told the media.

New Symptoms of Monkeypox

Keeping the sudden surge in monkeypox cases, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the experts have warned people to be aware of the usual and also unusual symptoms associated with the infection. Take a look at the complete list of symptoms that one may experience after contracting the virus:

Fever Blisters on the skin Skin rashes Red bumps on the skin Lesions on the genitals Headache Swollen lymph nodes Body ache Muscle cramps Chills Exhaustion Respiratory problems

The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days and the case fatality rate of monkeypox has historically ranged up to 11 per cent in the general population and higher among children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around three to six per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

