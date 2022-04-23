Delhi Records Over 1,000 New Covid Cases, Restores Fine For Not Wearing Mask

A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask in all public places in Delhi imposed from Friday evening.

Delhi is seeing a rise in new Covid cases. The city's daily Covid count crossed 1K mark on Friday, compelling the government to reimpose mask mandate in public spaces with immediate effect.

The national capital on Friday reported 1,042 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as against 965 on the previous day, according to the Health Department bulletin. During the same time, there were two fresh deaths.

With these new cases, the number of active cases in the city has surged to 3,253, and the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent. The City's total caseload has gone up to 18,72,699 and the death toll to 26,164, as per the bulletin.

Fine for not wearing mask at public places

In view of the rising Covid cases in the city, the Delhi government has made wearing a mask mandatory in public places again, and a fine of Rs 500 for violators.

"A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask and cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders in compliance of notification dated February 26, 2022," reads a notification issued by the Health Department on Friday evening.

However, the fine is not applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, it said.

The Delhi government also released the Special Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid infection in schools.

Last week, the Directorate of Education had issued an advisory to all private schools functioning in the national capital, asking them to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent spreading of Covid infection. According to the advisory, if any Covid case is noticed/reported to the school authority, the school as a whole must be closed down immediately.

It had emphasized that students, teachers and other staff of the school should follow Covid guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, regularly washing hands or using sanitizer.

