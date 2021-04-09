Delhi recorded over 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest one-day spike this year. This is a huge jump from the previous two days, when the national capital reported 5,506 new infections on Wednesday and 5,100 on Tuesday. With 7,437 fresh Covid cases on Thursday and 24 deaths, the cumulative total jumped to 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11,157. Currently, the city has 23,181 active cases. Delhi’ covid positivity rate went up to 8,1 per cent on Thursday from 6.1 per cent the previous day, according to the health bulletin. Meanwhile, 37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most of them are young and had taken the vaccine already. Five of the infected doctors have been admitted for treatment, and 32 are in home isolation. Majority of them have mild symptoms, hospital authorities told media. Mention may be made here that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic for nearly a year. Also Read - Covid Cases in UP: Mathura District Court Closed Till Monday After Judges Test Corona Positive

The Delhi government is taking several measures to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the city, including imposing a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30, random checking at the airport, and restricting large gatherings in marriages and funeral. Also Read - New Covid-19 variants infiltrating Indian population more dangerous, infectious

Covid-19 cases in India: The worst affected states

According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India witnessed a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new coronavirus infections, pushing its tally to 1,29,28,574. With 685 new fatalities in a day, the death toll due to the disease in the country increased to 1,66,862, according to the data updated at 8 am. As of April 8, as many as 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country, including 12,37,781 on Wednesday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections, the health ministry said on Thursday morning.

The Ministry also identified 12 states that are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. These are – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.