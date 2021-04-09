Delhi recorded over 7000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday the highest one-day spike this year. This is a huge jump from the previous two days when the national capital reported 5506 new infections on Wednesday and 5100 on Tuesday. With 7437 fresh Covid cases on Thursday and 24 deaths the cumulative total jumped to 698005 and the death toll rose to 11157. Currently the city has 23181 active cases. Delhi’ covid positivity rate went up to 81 per cent on Thursday from 6.1 per cent the previous day according to the health bulletin. Meanwhile 37 doctors at Delhi's Sir Ganga