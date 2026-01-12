Delhi Records Coldest Day As Noida And Gurugram Face Winter Rain: How Extreme Cold Impacts Elderly Respiratory Health

Delhi records its coldest day as Noida and Gurugram face winter rain. Learn how extreme cold impacts elderly respiratory health and raises infection risks.

Delhi and its neighbouring cities-Noida and Gurugram, experienced the coldest day of the season as an unexpected spell of winter, and rain added to the chill in the air. Early Friday morning, Delhi recorded a shocking low in the temperature of around 4.6 C, making it the lowest temperature so far this winter and below seasonal averages. Light combined with dense fog covered the city, catching many residents by surprise and making the biting cold feel even harsher. According to a metrologist the unusual mix of rain and cold temperature is part of shivering cold waves that continues to cover the region.

Coldest morning In Delhi, Noida, And Gurugram

As of temperature dropped around 4 to 6 C across monitoring stations including Safdarjung, Palam and Lodhi Road Delhi suffered the coldest day of the season. The Indian metrological department explains that when the minimum temperature fall significantly below normal, the region officially enters a cold wave phase.

At the same time, light rain was recorded across Delhi NCR, including part of Noida and Gurgaon, which is rare during peak winter. The rain caused increased humidity level, making the cold feel more penetrating and uncomfortable for residence, heading out early.

Why Extreme Cold Is Risky For Elderly ?

Although the cold waves can affect anyone, but according to doctors, old age, people are more vulnerable at this stage. With growing age, peoples lung capacity starts to reduce and immune system gets weak. Cold air makes the airways, narrow, which can cause, breathing, difficulty, chest, tightness, and fatigue. Elders, who already have heart or lung issues are at higher risk during sudden drop in temperature.

Breathing problems During Cold Weather

Cold and dry air can cause irritation in your respiratory tract. For older adults, this can lead to constant coughing, whizzing, and shortness of breath. People who are already suffering from diseases like asthma, chronic bronchitis, or COPD can often notice there symptoms getting worse during cold waves, especially during early morning hours.

Respiratory Infections During Winters

Extremely cold weather can weaken the body's immune system. Which makes elderly people more prone to flu, pneumonia, and chest infections. Winter rain further increases moisture in the air, helping viruses spread easily. What may begin as a mild cold can quickly turn serious for seniors. Delhi NCR, winter weather, often traps pollution close to the ground. When the cold winter breeze is combined with toxic winter weather it can cause breathing issues to elderly people. Doctors report arise in hospital visits due to lung infection and breathing issues during cold wave conditions.

Warning Signs Family Should Watch For

Family members should not ignore symptoms like:

Difficulty, breathing

Continuous coughing

Chest pain

Fever or chills

Extreme weakness

Early and proper medical diagnosis can help prevent serious complications.

How Elderly People Can Stay Safe In Extreme Cold

By following some simple steps, you can protect your respiratory health:

avoid stepping out early in the morning or late in the night

Wear warm layers and cover your nose and mouth

Keep indoor spaces, warm

Drink warm water

Avoid stepping outside unnecessarily

As Delhi is facing extreme cold winters, it's really important for families to take care of their elderly members. Extreme cold is not just uncomfortable but it can lead to serious respiratory issues. Staying alert, warm, and prepared can make all differences during this harsh winter season.