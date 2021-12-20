Delhi Ready To Fight Omicron COVID-19 Variant, There Is No Oxygen Threat This Time: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Ready To Fight Omicron COVID-19 Variant, There Is No Oxygen Threat This Time: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid a spike in Omicron cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the state is ready to fight the new variant and has made better preparations this time.

'Do not panic', the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, as the country fears a third wave of COVID-19 in the upcoming weeks due to the highly mutated version of coronavirus - Omicron. The variant which was first found in South Africa's Botswana has already spread to over 79 countries. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the variant can transmit faster than the Delta variant and has 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it capable of evading the vaccine-induced immunity.

Omicron Driven Third Wave In India? Are We Ready?

India detected its first Omicron case in Karnataka earlier this month. The total tally of the Omicron-driven cases in India has however crossed the 100 mark on Sunday. Experts at this point are predicting that there is a high possibility of the Third Wave of COVID-19 due to this newly detected variant. But are we ready to face another wave of coronavirus? Speaking to the media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the state is prepared to deal with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. He also said that the variant is highly transmissible than the other strains of COVID-19, but people should not panic at the moment.

The chief minister also noted that experts, in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, said Omicron spreads very fast but its symptoms are mild. "No need to panic in view of Omicron threat. We have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread of new Covid variant. There is no oxygen threat this time. Experts say Omicron is a mild variant of Covid. The number of hospitalisations and deaths are fairly low because of Omicron," Arvind Kejriwal quoted as saying.

"We will strengthen the home isolation system as most cases will not require hospitalisation. There is no need to panic in view of Omicron infection as we have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread," Kejriwal said.

Two more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were detected in Delhi on Monday, raising the tally to 24. Kejriwal appealed to the public not to let their guards down and start wearing masks to arrest the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)

You may like to read