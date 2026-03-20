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Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: National capital wakes up to a rain-cooled morning; thunderstorms and gusty winds likely across India today - Check IMD weather forecast

Delhi Rains LIVE Updates Today: Rainfall and strong winds hit Delhi-NCR on March 19, marking the wettest March in three years. Delhi's temperature dropped to 26.8 C. AQI improved to 137.

Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Weather forecast for today

Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: After battling a sharp rise in temperatures over the past week, the national capital is now in the grip of unseasonal rainfall. On Friday, Delhi woke up to overcast skies, with rain and strong winds sweeping across the Delhi-NCR region on March 19. The sudden change in weather brought a noticeable drop in temperatures and marked the wettest March the city has witnessed in the last three years. The showers pushed the day temperature down and improved air quality across the capital. The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, March 19, the lowest recorded so far this month, as per IMD data reported by news agency PTI. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to have generally cloudy skies with spells of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds today. The wind speed is expected to be between 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph. In addition, one or two spells of light to moderate rain are expected to occur during the day. The weather department has also predicted a decrease of 3-4 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature across northwest India.

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