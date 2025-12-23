Delhi Pollution: Schools Shut For Nursery To Class 5, Online Classes Announced

Delhi is also facing severe pollution, reaching critical levels. The Delhi government has ordered the closure of classes up to grade 5 and is also proceeding with some higher classes in hybrid mode.

Delhi schools have shifted to revised arrangements as air pollution levels continue to worsen, prompting the government to enforce GRAP-4 measures across the capital. As part of this plan, all government and private schools in Delhi have been directed to conduct online classes for students up to class five until further notice. Students from classes 6 to 11 are attending classes in a hybrid format, while only class 10 in class 12 students are required to be physically present in school due to on board exam examination preparations.

School timings have been modified in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Rampur, due to extreme cold weather conditions.Due to continuous deteriorating air quality, health authorities have advised children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory health related illnesses to limit outdoor activities, as they are among the most vulnerable groups.

Delhi Pollution: How Parents Can Ensure The Safety Of Kids?

The air pollution situation in Delhi is a major health issue, particularly with children. The lungs of young people are not fully developed yet, and continuous contact with the polluted air may expose children to the threat of asthma and many allergic reactions. Here's how parents can ensure the safety of Kids.

Monitor Air Quality Daily

It is important to monitor the Air Quality Index. During the peak hours of pollution, kids must avoid doing any outdoor activities. Schools and parents should organise in such a way that they are not taking out of school sports or morning assemblies during the times of high pollution.

Limit Outdoor Exposure

Children are not supposed to play outside during the hours of the peak pollution which are usually early mornings and late evenings in winter. When outdoor movement cannot be avoided, like during school rides, school commute may be mitigated by wearing well fitting N95 or KN95 masks, which may go a long way in preventing the inhalation of detrimental particles.

Improve Indoor Air Quality

Pollutants can also be trapped in the indoor air. Closing the windows during the high AQI hours will help prevent the polluted air coming into the house. Particulate matter can be decreased through the use of air purifiers that contain the HEPA filters in the bedroom and study rooms. Frequent cleaning wet mopping the floor and dusting the surfaces will ensure that dust does not build up, which may aggravate the breathing problem.

Dietary Emphasis And Fluid Balance

Balanced diet helps in boosting the immune system of the child against diseases related to pollution. Antioxidants in foods fruits, oranges, berries, apples, vegetables such as spinach, carrots, and nuts will help in the fight against inflammation.

Be On The lookout Of Early Warning Signs

Parents are to be given warning signs such as on the signs of coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, frequent colds or irritated eyes. Asthmatic and allergic children might need to have their medications changed during times of high pollution. Periodic check ups of the child and routine inhaler use are necessary.

Develop Anti-pollution Living Patterns

Health risks can be reduced through teaching of children such simple habits such as washing hands and face upon returning home, changing clothes upon exposure to outside air and heavy physical activities outside, especially on smoggy days. Promotion of indoor physical activities will keep people fit without exposure.

Cleaner Environments Advocate

Parents also have a role to play outside the home, supporting carpooling, public transport and green activities in schools and communities.

Overall, even though the amount of pollution in Delhi is a factual problem, with informed and proactive parenting, the problem can be mitigated to a large percentage. Little steps can help a lot to protect and make kids safe and resilient in a contaminated environment.