Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Schools Closed As Dense Smog Blankets National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad; AQI Hits 300 Mark

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: The National Capital awoke to hazardous air quality on Monday morning, as a dense blanket of smog enveloped large parts of the city, significantly reducing visibility. According to the latest updates, Monday's AQI in the national capital remains 365 at 05:05 AM, with four stations falling under the "severe" category, marking an air quality index of 400+.
Due to the worsening air quality in Delhi, the government has implemented GRAP-IV restrictions in the city, putting a halt to many day-to-day activities. Under the Graded Action Plan, all government and private schools in Delhi have been ordered to go online up to Class 5 until further notice.
Stay tuned with us for all the live updates on Delhi's pollution crisis and worsening weather conditions.
