Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi has tightened vehicle movement rules as air pollution levels continue to remain in the 'severe' category across the national capital and surrounding regions.
Taking cognizance of the situation, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has announced strict measures to curb rising pollution levels in the National Capital. Vehicles without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will no longer be allowed to purchase petrol or diesel. Only BS VI-compliant vehicles will be permitted to operate within city limits; all older vehicles will face restrictions. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on Delhi air pollution.
