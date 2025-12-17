live

Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: Schools Closed, All BS3, BS4 Cars Banned, 50% Work From Home For Govt And Private Offices As Toxic Air Chokes City

According to the CPCB categorization, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: 61 Flight Cancelled, Over 200 Delayed As Thick Blanket of Smog Covers National Capital - AQI Crosses 400

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi has tightened vehicle movement rules as air pollution levels continue to remain in the 'severe' category across the national capital and surrounding regions.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has announced strict measures to curb rising pollution levels in the National Capital. Vehicles without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will no longer be allowed to purchase petrol or diesel. Only BS VI-compliant vehicles will be permitted to operate within city limits; all older vehicles will face restrictions. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on Delhi air pollution.

