Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: 61 Flight Cancelled, Over 200 Delayed As Thick Blanket of Smog Covers National Capital - AQI Crosses 400

Delhi's AQI stood in the 'severe' category on December 15 with a reading of 427, after touching the second highest AQI on record for December on December 14 at 461.

Delhi Pollution LIVE Updates: On Tuesday morning, a thick toxic haze blanketed the national capital, sharply reducing visibility and causing major disruptions to flight and train operations. Delhi recorded yet another day of hazardous air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark, placing the city firmly in the "severe" pollution category.

On Monday, poor visibility caused by dense smog led to the cancellation of at least 228 flights, including 131 departures and 97 arrivals, while five flights were diverted, according to reports.

India's pollution watchdog categorises AQI levels between 101 200 as moderate, 201 300 as poor, 301 400 as very poor, and anything above 400 as severe.

The worsening air quality has also taken a toll on public health. Between 2022 and 2024, more than 200,000 cases of acute respiratory illnesses were reported across six state-run hospitals in Delhi, as the capital continued to grapple with rising pollution levels, the federal government informed Parliament earlier this month. Stay tuned with us for all the latest developments.

