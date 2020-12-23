Amidst the coronavirus, comes yet another warning from the weather department regarding the dangerous levels of air pollution in Delhi.

Amidst the coronavirus, comes yet another warning from the weather department regarding the dangerous levels of air pollution in Delhi. Ministry of Earth Sciences reported that pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Wednesday. The AQI level mounted to severe category. They also advised people to stay indoors and wear masks when going outside. Also Read - Public apathy leads to a spike in AQI levels; leads to an emergency in Delhi-NCR

Air Quality Index In Severe Category

As per the ministry, Delhi’s air quality index stood at 436 micrograms per cubic meter in severe category at noon. 29 out of 36 pollution monitoring stations in Delhi showed severe AQI reading, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Also Read - Air Pollution: Urgent cause for concern

Jahangirpuri, Patparganj and Anand Vihar areas of the national capital have the most noxious air, inching towards emergency levels. Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida also recorded a severe air quality.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) also issued stringent warnings, asking people to practice precautionary measures necessary to mitigate the effects of the deadly smog.

The air quality is predicted to remain in a severe category by December 24 and may improve by December 25 due to slightly better ventilation conditions. But high humidity, colder temperature and calm surface-level winds will continue to put a break to the dispersion of accumulated pollutants till then.

Precautionary Measures To Alleviate The Risk Associated With High Pollution

The Ministry of Earth Sciences asked people to practice necessary precautions:

Avoid physical activity outdoors

Visit a doctor if you experience unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue

Avoid opening windows

Avoid burning wood, candles or incense

Do not vacuum

Mop the floors frequently

Use N-95 masks or P-100 respirators if you go out

Do not rely on dust masks for protection

Adverse Effects Of Pollution

Air pollution is the bad quality of the air we breathe that can have detrimental effects on our health, especially your lungs. Rising pollution is the cause of many ailments, including decreased lung immunity, allergies, premature birth, stroke, heart diseases and more. As per the data of the World Health Organization, a vast majority of premature deaths occur in low and middle-income countries where air pollution is high and increasing. Studies have also shown that high pollution levels can cause skin allergies and aggravate the existing ones.

High Pollution Makes You More Susceptible To Covid-19

High levels of air pollution can lead to respiratory illnesses and Covid-19, which is a disease of the respiratory system as well. So, exposure to air pollution makes a person more susceptible to infections like coronavirus. So, it is essential to practice all the necessary measures to avoid double trouble, lurking over our heads in the form of coronavirus and air pollution.