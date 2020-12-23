Amidst the coronavirus comes yet another warning from the weather department regarding the dangerous levels of air pollution in Delhi. Ministry of Earth Sciences reported that pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Wednesday. The AQI level mounted to severe category. They also advised people to stay indoors and wear masks when going outside. Air Quality Index In Severe Category As per the ministry Delhi’s air quality index stood at 436 micrograms per cubic meter in severe category at noon. 29 out of 36 pollution monitoring stations in Delhi showed severe AQI reading according to the Central Pollution