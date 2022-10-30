Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category, AQI At 350

Air Pollution In Delhi: The national capital is back to the grip of deadly air pollution. According to the reports, the air quality of Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 350, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
Amid the worsening pollution levels in the air, the Centre's air quality panel Saturday directed authorities in the National Capital Region to implement curbs such as a ban on construction and demolition activities under the Graded Response Action Plan stage III.