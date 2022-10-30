live

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category, AQI At 350

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category (Image Credit: Twitter/ANI)

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 350, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Air Pollution In Delhi: The national capital is back to the grip of deadly air pollution. According to the reports, the air quality of Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 350, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Delhi's overall air quality in the 'very poor' category, AQI at 350 this morning; visuals from ITO and India Gate C-Hexagon pic.twitter.com/JkfpvSSwos ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

Amid the worsening pollution levels in the air, the Centre's air quality panel Saturday directed authorities in the National Capital Region to implement curbs such as a ban on construction and demolition activities under the Graded Response Action Plan stage III.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest developments in India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES