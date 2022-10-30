Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

live

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category, AQI At 350

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category, AQI At 350
Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category (Image Credit: Twitter/ANI)

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 350, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : October 31, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Air Pollution In Delhi: The national capital is back to the grip of deadly air pollution. According to the reports, the air quality of Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 350, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Amid the worsening pollution levels in the air, the Centre's air quality panel Saturday directed authorities in the National Capital Region to implement curbs such as a ban on construction and demolition activities under the Graded Response Action Plan stage III.

Also Read

More News

Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest developments in India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

    Total Wellness is now just a click away.

    Follow us on