Delhi On Red Alert As Temperature Drops To 3°C: Follow These 7 Tips To Keep Your Body Warm Naturally

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in view of cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi recorded the coldest night of this winter for a second day in a row with the minimum temperature dipping to 3 degrees Celsius. Taking cognizance of the situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert given cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region. (NCR). According to the report, last night (early hours of 14th January) the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius as cold wave conditions continued their grip over Delhi-NCR. The minimum temperature in Lodi Road was recorded at 3.4 degrees, 3.6 in Safdarjung, 3.9 in Ridge, and 5.8 in Palam.

How To Keep Your Body Warm In Winter?

Here are 7 essential tips to help your body warm and safe during the cold wave.

Stay Active

Do not forget to add mild and moderate intensity exercises to your daily routine even when the temperature has dropped. This will not only help you keep your body warm but also help your heart stay protected from the odds of cold waves. You just need to perform some easy yoga asanas or at-home exercises.

Do Not Step Out Unnecessarily

Minimize outdoor exposure as much as possible during this time of the year. Instead, opt for indoor activities and limit outdoor errands to essential tasks only. In case you are required to step out, make sure you keep your trip short and return indoors promptly to prevent prolonged exposure to the cold.

Cover Up Your Body

One of the most important things to keep in mind when planning to step out of the house during a cold wave is to ensure that you are dressing in layers. This is important to retain body heat and protect against the biting cold.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is another important thing to keep in mind when trying to beat Delhi's cold weather health hazards. by consuming warm fluids regularly. Hydration helps your body regulate temperature more effectively and supports overall health during cold weather.

Keep Your Body Warm With A Room Heater

While using room heaters can be dangerous for your overall health. It is important to use a good quality room heater during cold wave to keep your body warm, and also maintain a good temperature inside the room. Wet and cold inside-the-room weather can accelerate heat loss and increase the risk of hypothermia. Ensure your outer layers are waterproof and change into dry clothes if you get wet.

Stock Up On Essentials

Ensure your home is well-insulated to retain heat and create a warm environment indoors. Stock up on essentials like blankets, non-perishable food, and a flashlight in case of power outages. If travel is necessary, inform someone of your plans, ensure your vehicle is winterized, and pack an emergency kit containing warm supplies and first-aid essentials.

Recognize Cold-Related Symptoms

Familiarize yourself with the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, such as shivering, confusion, numbness, and changes in skin color. Knowing these symptoms enables you to seek immediate medical attention if you or someone else displays signs of cold-related illnesses or injuries.

As temperatures drop and the cold wave sets in, taking proactive measures to stay safe and warm is essential. Prioritize indoor activities, dress in layers, stay dry and hydrated, monitor weather conditions, prepare your home and vehicle, and recognize cold-related symptoms to safeguard your health during the winter months. By following these tips, you can enjoy a safer and more comfortable winter season.,