Delhi: Omicron COVID Variant Found In 97% Samples of Deceased Patients

After fighting the COVID virus for over two years, the country was finally seeing a dip in COVID cases, however, in the last few days, the cases have again gone up in the city.

The highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 has replaced the delta variant in the national capital, a recent report has revealed. In a statement, the government has stated that ninety-seven per cent (97%) of the total samples taken from those who died of Covid-19 in Delhi between January and March this year had the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Omicron Is Dominant, But ...

According to the government, genome sequencing of 578 samples collected from the deceased in Delhi showed 560 of them had the Omicron variant. Making it the dominant strain in the national capital. Does this mean no other variants are present in Delhi? Not really, the government also stated that the remaining 18 (three per cent) had other variants of COVID-19, including Delta, which fuelled the ferocious second wave of infections in April and May last year, and sublineages. The report showed an overall of around 504 samples of the infected individuals were found with Omicron variants.

Earlier in 2021, the country saw the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This period was mostly dominated by the highly mutated Omicron versions of the COVID. However, the third wave of infections saw lesser hospitalisations and severe cases in the national capital and government data showed the virus isn't the primary reason for most fatalities. According to the data, a maximum of 2,784 (17.96 per cent) of the 15,505 COVID-19 beds in hospitals were occupied on January 17. During the second wave, 20,117 (92 per cent) of the 21,839 beds were occupied on May 6.

Fourth Wave Coming?

After fighting the COVID virus for over two years, the country was finally seeing a dip in COVID cases, however, in the last few days, the cases have again gone up in the city. The worst-hit state by the COVID pandemic - Delhi is again witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus infections. The experts have attributed this sudden spike to a large number of people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, including the mask mandate.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the state government also re-imposed the mask mandate in the national capital. On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

