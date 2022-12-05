live

Delhi News: Thick Blanket of Toxic And Polluted Air Engulfs National Capital, AQI Reaches 407

Air quality in Delhi has dipped to the 'severe' category in the last couple of weeks, giving rise to diseases such as asthma, lung problems, vision issues, etc.

Winters are challenging. The cold and dry weather brings along several health complications. But, for people in Delhi, there is one addition to all these woes - air pollution. Like in previous years, the national capital is again in the grip of the deadly blanket of air pollution. Air quality has dipped to the 'severe' category in the last couple of weeks, giving rise to diseases such as asthma, lung problems, vision issues, etc.

According to the latest reports, Delhi's air quality has dipped to a 'severe' level with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 407, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region to take measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan again. Taking cognizance of the situation, TheHealthSite.com spoke to some experts on the deteriorating condition of the air in the national capital, and what they said might trigger panic mode in you. However, there is no need to panic. Taking proper care and precautions is more than enough to stay safe from the severe complications that breathing in poor air quality can have.

Read below to know what experts say about the air quality in Delhi and the health complications it can bring. Also, do not forget to check out the easy tips and tricks to stay safe.

LIVE UPDATES