Delhi NCR Weather Alert LIVE: Warm Spell Hits National Capital, Temperature Crosses 26°C — Experts Warn of Heatstroke And Dehydration

Delhi-NCR Weather LIVE UPDATES: Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius, with mist in the morning.

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast Today: With winter rapidly losing its grip on the capital region, a warm spell has pushed temperatures past 26 C in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, much higher than the season's average and signaling the end of the chillier months. Meteorologists say this early warming trend reflects a broader weakening of winter across northwest India, driven by reduced western disturbances and shifting winds. While many residents are shedding layers and welcoming sunshine, health experts are urging caution - sudden temperature spikes can increase the risk of heat related issues like heatstroke and dehydration, especially among children, the elderly and outdoor workers. Staying cool, hydrated and protected from prolonged sun exposure remains important as the region transitions toward warmer conditions. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates from around the country.

