Delhi-NCR Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Thick Fog Engulfs Capital, Cold Wave Intensifies As AQI Fluctuates - Check Forecast

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast | February 4 (Wednesday): Thick fog and cold conditions continue to grip Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for poor visibility, warning of continued disruption over the next few days. Experts have warned that low visibility, dipping temperatures and changing AQI levels are not only disrupting daily life but also increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses, heart problems and seasonal infections, especially among children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Stay tuned for LIVE weather updates, IMD forecasts, AQI readings and health advisory for Delhi-NCR.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information