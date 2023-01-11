Delhi-NCR Turns Into Gas Chamber: Air Pollution Grips Capital, BS-3 Petrol, BS-4 Diesel Vehicles Banned Till Friday

The Delhi government has imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday till Friday.

Air pollution levels in the national capital have suddenly increased in the last 24 hours. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation of the city, the Delhi government has imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday till Friday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its surrounding areas were marked under the "severe" category earlier this week with PM 2.5 levels at 421 in the capital and PM 2.5 at 529 in Gurugram.

"As per directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVS (4 wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 12:02:23 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier (except for vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles and government vehicles used for Enforcement)," stated the order

As air quality in the national capital has dropped massively, it has become important that everyone takes care of their health, especially the lungs. The respiratory system is always the worst affected part of the body when you get exposed to bad-quality air. Continuous exposure to high levels of air pollution can cause a variety of severe and chronic health issues. It increases the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease, and lung cancer. These health outcomes can be both short and long-term exposure. However, it is important to note that more severe impacts affect people who are already ill.

How To Protect The Lungs?

Therefore, it is important that one knows how one can protect their lungs from suffering the worst side effects of air pollution. Below-mentioned is some of the ways you can effectively protect your lungs from suffering severe diseases or health conditions due to poor air quality:

Stop smoking Wear a properly fitted face mask Do not step out of the house unnecessarily Keep your body well hydrated Exercise regularly Perform lung cleansing yoga asanas Practice deep breathing exercises Keep the air inside your home clean with indoor plants Eat healthy Keep your weight in check

The air quality had suddenly and unexpectedly deteriorated owing to dense foggy conditions without much sunlight and very low temperatures, coupled with calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions, said experts