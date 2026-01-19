Delhi-NCR Schools Reopen Amid High AQI, Dense Fog Alert: Safety Tips Parents Must Follow To Keep The Kids Safe

Dear Delhi people, as AQI crosses the 400 mark in the national capital, make sure to follow the below-mentioned safety tips to keep your kids protected from pollution-induced health issues and the cold wave.

Delhi-NCR Schools Reopen: A thick layer of fog, with high pollutants, engulfed the national capital and nearby regions on Monday, leading to low visibility. As extreme weather conditions cold and dense fog, accompanied by 400+ AQI levels continue to plague the citizens of Delhi-NCR, thousands of parents and students are anxiously waiting for clarity on whether schools will remain closed or function normally from this week. According to the official academic calendar issued by the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, winter vacations in Delhi-NCR schools were scheduled until January 15, 2026. However, keeping the

Are schools in Delhi-NCR planning to stay closed? As of now, there has been no official notification regarding an extension, which means schools are expected to resume classes from January 16, unless new directives are announced. At the same time, private schools have been making independent decisions some opting for offline classes, while others have shifted to online mode leading to confusion among parents and students due to the lack of a uniform directive.

Delhi-NCR AQI Report: How To Keep The Kids Safe?

As the national capital battles high AQI issues, let's take a quick look at some of the easy tips that every parent must follow to keep their kids safe and protected from the cold wave and pollution-induced health hazards:

Make sure that your kids are wearing a proper N95 mask before stepping out. Poor air quality can harm your lungs. Therefore, doctors advise everyone to practice simple breathing exercises. To protect the kids from the effects of a cold wave, one must ensure that they are dressed properly. Diet plays an important role in keeping the body healthy and happy. Make sure to add proper seasonal fruits and vegetables to your kids' diet. Ensure that your kids are not spending playtime outside in the parks when the AQI level is too high. Indulge them in indoor activities to protect their young lungs.

