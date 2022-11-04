Delhi NCR Air Quality Worsens: Experts Say Residents Could Lose Life Expectancy By 10 Years

Air quality in Delhi NCR becomes worse as Haryana and Punjab continues to burn farms.

The region of Delhi NCR has been covered by a thick layer of smog as the quality of air worsens again. The residents of Delhi and Noida has been experiencing difficulty breathing freely and have also been falling sick because of it. The Air Quality Index of Anand Vihar was recorded as 458 which is considered very severe on a scale up to 500. Reports say that this sudden dip in air quality is because of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab which happens every year during this time. The farm fires in Haryana have crossed the mark of 2000 as the state burned down almost 88 stubbles on Wednesday. All the neighboring cities and states are being severely impacted due to this. The CPCB has stated that the AQI will stay under very poor and severe categories for the next five to six days. Delhi has also been counted among the most polluted cities in the country as its AQI reading records 424.

Experts who study air quality stated that the pollution problem might have decreased on Wednesday but it will continue to plague cities because of the farm fires. This drastic dip in air quality does not just impact people with serious health issues but also impacts people who are healthy, said CPCB.

Experts Prediction On Air Quality

A prediction has been made by the Meteorological Department stating that the quality will remain severe all week especially till Friday. But, improvements might be there as the wind speed and directions change. The Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago's (EPIC) Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) also stated that such severe quality could lead to the lowering of life expectancy of residents by almost 10 years.

But, the Delhi Pollution Committee warn residents as the stubble burning peaks from November 1st to 15th, the air quality might become even more severe.

