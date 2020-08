The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, unveiled the centre’s plans for Unlock 4.0, which is supposed to start from September 1. In the fourth phase of the government’s step-by-step opening up of operations post COVID-19 lockdown, we are going to see some major relaxations. One of them is the commencement of Delhi Metro rail service, which was shut for the last five months. Metro rail will resume its operations in the city from 7th September “in a graded manner.” Also Read - Women less likely to suffer severe COVID-19 symptoms, thanks to female sex hormones

Safety protocols for metro ride

The government is going to come up with a slew of safety guidelines as the Delhi Metro Rail services commence. The parliamentary force that is in charge of the metro network in Delhi NCR, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has prepared a 'business continuity plan' to make sure that the health of the staff and passengers aren't compromised. This plan, likely to be implemented after discussion with the urban development ministry and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), aims to enhance electronic and manual surveillance inside the metro premises and ensure that social distancing norms are strictly followed. Here is a broad overview of the CISF plan.

Alternate seating: One seat should be vacant in between two passengers.

Mandatory masks: It will be a must for passengers to wear face masks. Violators will be fined and turned away.

Physical distancing: Not too many people will be allowed inside the metro station in order to ensure that passengers are able to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet with one another. The COVID-19 social distancing norms will also be maintained the between the frisking and line up points. Additionally, the CISF plan aims to ensure that passengers maintain a 3-feet gap between themselves while waiting at the security check point.

Contactless ticketing system: This is another crucial safety measure that the government is likely to bring about. Tokens will also not be allowed anymore.

Strict checking: The CISF plan proposes that the temperature of all passengers be monitored before they enter the security check. It also suggests that people with abnormal temperature, cold, cough, and flu-like symptoms should be sent back. Also, Personal Protection Equipment kits will be available inside the station premises for the DMRC personnel to help them deal with high-risk passengers and bags.

Contactless frisking: According to the plan, this will be ensured with the usage of a hand-held device from a distance of 2.5 cms. Passengers will have to put all their metal items inside their bags and cross multiple door-frame metal detectors (DFMD). Commuters who aren’t carrying bags will be provided trays to get their metal belongings checked. If While the usual X-ray scanner will check the bags, passengers carrying suspicious items will have to open their own bags for further inspection by CISF personnel. Those in charge of frisking will be wearing face shields, masks and gloves.

Regular sanitisation: The DMRC has to make sure that their equipment and gadgets are sanitised on a regular basis.

Aarogya Setu App: As part of its plan, the CISF has proposed that all metro commuters should be encouraged to download the Arogya Setu app, which helps to track an individual’s health status. However, it won’t be mandatory. The plan also suggests that the on-duty staff at the metro station should have this app on their mobile. The aim is to ensure better contact tracing.

Tips to stay safe while using public transport

