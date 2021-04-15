To control the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, over 50,000 vaccinations are being administered across the national capital on a regular basis. However, recent reports suggest that Delhi may experience a vaccine shortage soon. As per a statement by the Delhi government, vaccine stock may last only 7 days and it may face a vaccine shortage if the centre fails to provide the vaccines. Also Read - UK Covid variant doesn't lead to severe illness, death: Study

Prior to the reports of vaccine shortage, Delhi was administered more than 50 thousand vaccinations to people. 23,02,752 Covid vaccines have been administered across Delhi till Wednesday evening. Out of this, 19,09,851 beneficiaries have been injected the first dose and 3,92,901 have received the second dose. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: What Is Allowed And What Is Not - Everything To Know

Delhi Is One Of The Worst-Hit States With Covid-19

Despite the continuous efforts to fight coronavirus, Delhi has been facing the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded over 17,000 cases of Covid-19 to become the worst-affected city in the country. In the last few weeks, several states have been experiencing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and more. Among these, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Assam have reported that they are facing a vaccine shortage. Delhi too has reported that they soon will be facing a vaccine shortage. Also Read - COVID-19 Second Wave: Experts Suggest Strict Lockdown In India To Break Coronavirus Chain

However, the Centre has dismissed these reports as other states continue to flag the depleted or near-depleted stocks of drugs.

Weekend Curfew To Control The Surge In The Capital

Before the world could take a sigh of relief in the hope that the vaccines will be able to mitigate the effects of Covid-19, if not eradicate it, the cases are once again rising at an alarming rate. Following the rapid increase in the cases of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister announced a weekend curfew in the national capital on Thursday.

In a virtual video conference on Thursday, Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in the city giving relaxation to essential services to breaking the chain of transmission of coronavirus. “It is unanimously decided to impose weekend curfew because people normally visit outside their homes for entertainment or other activities which can be curtailed. The restriction may not create many problems for the people. The purpose is to break the chain of Covid infection on weekends,” Kejriwal said.

During the weekend lockdown, only essential services will be allowed like airways and railways. All the gyms, malls, swimming pools and other auditoriums will remain closed. Cinema halls will function with only 30 per cent of the total capacity, only 1 market will be allowed per day per zone and public transports will function with 50 per cent capacity.

