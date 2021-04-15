To control the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi over 50000 vaccinations are being administered across the national capital on a regular basis. However recent reports suggest that Delhi may experience a vaccine shortage soon. As per a statement by the Delhi government vaccine stock may last only 7 days and it may face a vaccine shortage if the centre fails to provide the vaccines. Prior to the reports of vaccine shortage Delhi was administered more than 50 thousand vaccinations to people. 2302752 Covid vaccines have been administered across Delhi till Wednesday evening. Out of this 1909851 beneficiaries have