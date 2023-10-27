Delhi Man Recovers Miraculously After Suffering Over 100 Mini-Strokes In A Week

Doctors have performed a life-saving surgery on a man from Delhi who reportedly suffered from more than 100 mini-strokes in one week. The patient in question was suffering from continuous transient ischaemic attacks (TIA) which are also referred to as mini-strokes. This was going on for onw whole week. Doctors performed a surgery called as 'intracranial stenting' through which they cleared the blockage in the right internal carotid artery of the brain. This operation stopped the strokes and saved the mans life.
How Long Was The Patient Facing Symptoms Of Stroke?
Reports revealed that Niwash Johar's, the patient had been experiencing some symptoms for about 6 months: