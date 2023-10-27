Delhi Man Recovers Miraculously After Suffering Over 100 Mini-Strokes In A Week

After six months of experiencing major symptoms of stroke, a man from Delhi was saved as doctors performed a miraculous surgery.

Doctors have performed a life-saving surgery on a man from Delhi who reportedly suffered from more than 100 mini-strokes in one week. The patient in question was suffering from continuous transient ischaemic attacks (TIA) which are also referred to as mini-strokes. This was going on for onw whole week. Doctors performed a surgery called as 'intracranial stenting' through which they cleared the blockage in the right internal carotid artery of the brain. This operation stopped the strokes and saved the mans life.

How Long Was The Patient Facing Symptoms Of Stroke?

Reports revealed that Niwash Johar's, the patient had been experiencing some symptoms for about 6 months:

He was experiencing weakness in his right leg and arm He faced difficulty with speech and understanding certain things He did seek medical advice multiple times but they failed to find out the root cause of the problem After months, he was admitted to a private hospital where he finally recovered after a life-saving surgery.

What Did The Medical Experts Reveal?

The patient's blood vessels had constricted due to smoking. This lead to very limited supply of blood to the right side of his brain. The left side of the brain was almost entirely blocked, according to health experts. The leading cause was identified as as severe restriction in blood flow to the man's brain. This cause the continuous strokes which could have been fatal at some point.

Symptoms Of Stroke

Major symptoms of stroke you must know about:

Suddenly feeling weak or numb Experiencing disturbances in vision Facing difficulties speaking or understanding Severe headache Loss of balance and dizziness