Delhi Lockdown: COVID-19 Restrictions Will Be Eased Soon, Positivity Rate At 10%, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing the people of the city, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhiites have suffered the most due to Covid. We don't want that your livelihood is affected but your health is important, so we had to put restrictions.

As India battles the third wave of COVID-19, many states have re-imposed several restrictions in order to curb the spread of the newly found Omicron variant, which poses a great threat due to its high transmissibility rate. States like Mumbai, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Delhi are among the top with the most number of daily cases. However, in recent data, the government has revealed that the national capital is now out of the danger zone and has surpassed the peak of the third wave successfully. The current positivity rate of the city stands at 10 per cent, which makes it look like the COVID-19 cases are finally witnessing a drop in Delhi. Taking cognizance of the growing graph of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a virtual press meet where he asserted that the government does not want the livelihood of people to be affected and Covid restrictions will be eased as soon as possible. He also stated that the city's positivity rate has reduced drastically in the last 10 days.

Addressing the people of the city, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhiites have suffered the most due to Covid. We don't want that your livelihood is affected but your health is important, so we had to put restrictions."

Delhi Weekend Curfew To Be Lifted?

This comes a day after CM Kejriwal sent a proposal letter to lift weekend curfew and an odd-even scheme of opening shops in the national capital. However, the request was turned down by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). "Last week some traders had come and they said they are facing lots of problems due to the odd-even scheme and weekend curfew. The L-G agreed to some proposals and on some, he differed. We will remove these restrictions as soon as possible," Kejriwal said. He further added, that the city is suffering from the "fifth wave" of the coronavirus pandemic which is being fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

First detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant of COVID-19, is the current strain of concern, as designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant is highly transmissible due to the availability of over 30 mutations in its spike protein which allows it to bind better with the cells in the human body. Talking about this new strain, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Omicron variant spreads very fast but it is said to be mild."Kejriwal also spoke on the reducing number of Covid cases and Delhi's vaccination programme. On January 13, the number of cases was 29,000, and even then, only 2,500-3,000 beds were occupied, he said. The chief minister said on January 15, the highest positivity rate was reported which was about 30 per cent. But it has reduced to 10 per cent in the last 10 days, he said, adding that the number of cases is also reducing. He said it was possible due to consistent vaccination.

"Vaccination in Delhi has been conducted at the ward level on mission mode. First dose has been administered to 100 per cent of people while 82 per cent have got the second dose as well. I think it is a record in the country and the world as well," Kejriwal said.

