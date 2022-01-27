Delhi Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions: No More Weekend Curfew, Restaurants, Cinemas To Open With 50% Capacity

The national capital is currently witnessing a steady fall in the daily infection numbers. Addressing a press meet, the health ministry also stated that the city is out of the danger zone now.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and an odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, in view of improving the COVID-19 situation. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He, however, postponed the decision to reopen schools for the next meeting, officials said. The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent staff, they said.

The national capital is witnessing a steady drop in its daily COVID-19 cases for the past few days. According to the experts, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi has halved in just 12 days after rising to a high of 94,160 on January 13, while it took 21 days for the active caseload to drop by half during the second wave last year. "It was expected. The rise was very rapid. The R naught value -- which indicates the spread of COVID-19 -- was around 4, which means a person would infect the entire family within two days," an expert quoted as saying.

Here Is What Is Open And What Will Remain Closed

The changes will come into effect only after the order is out. The DDMA is expected to issue the order either by today evening, or Friday morning. Till then, the existing curbs will continue. Here is a look at what is coming in for the people in Delhi:

No more weekend curfew. However, the night curfew will still be there (10pm-5am). All the non-essential shops in the city will operate under the odd-even scheme. Schools and colleges will remain shut until further notice. Restaurants, bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity. Government has also allowed marriage ceremonies to have a maximum of 200 guests in open areas and up to 50 per cent capacity at indoor venues. So far, only 20 people were allowed to attend these events at home. The meeting also decided for strict enforcement and enhancement of Covid appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check the rise in cases.

(With inputs from Agencies)

